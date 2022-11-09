ECP to take up LG polls issue today

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up the case pertaining to local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad today (Wednesday).

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab will appear before ECP on behalf of the provincial government. The Karachi administrator will brief the electoral body regarding the law and order situation in the port city.

Nisar Khuhro will represent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in today’s meeting, while former law minister Farogh Naseem and Waseem Akhtar would appear before ECP as MQM-P representatives.