KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 08, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
277,315,512 159,539,262 6,520,765,551 3,738,193,031
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 406,454,214 (380,924,446) 25,529,767
Local Individuals 5,495,156,412 (5,109,925,279) 385,231,133
Local Corporates 2,234,177,864 (2,644,938,765) (410,760,900)
