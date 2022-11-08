AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed ahead of election results

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2022 08:35pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as markets awaited returns in US elections that will determine if President Biden’s Democratic Party maintains control of Congress.

Polls show the opposition Republican Party favored to win at least one house of the legislature, raising the prospect of divided control of Washington.

Some investors cheer mixed control of Washington because it limits policy uncertainty. Analysts also note that the post-Election Day period is usually strong for equities, setting the stage for a potential rally in coming weeks.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 32,980.50.

US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data, midterm vote

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,810.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than 0.1 percent to 10,561.15.

Among individual companies, Lyft sank nearly 20 percent as the ride-hailing firm reported a $422.2 million loss even as it pointed to strong demand from customers.

DuPont jumped 7.2 percent as the chemical maker reported better-than-expected results and announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks mixed ahead of election results

'Farcical FIR': Imran Khan says his lawyers will convey his position

PTI supporters block roads in new protest

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Iqbal Day: government announces public holiday on Wednesday

Interior minister says evidence suggests Arshad Sharif killed in 'targeted attack'

SBP, FIA initiate joint action against illegal foreign exchange operators

India says Russia oil deals advantageous as Yellen visits Delhi

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns from his Senate seat

No fuel shortage in Pakistan, adequate stocks available: energy ministry

OGRA refutes reports of diesel shortage in country

Read more stories