HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains as China’s vow to stick to its painful zero-Covid policies failed to dampen optimism among traders.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 percent, or 44.69 points, to 16,640.60.

Hong Kong stocks close 2.7% higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.13 percent, or 3.91 points, at 3,073.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.20 percent, or 3.96 points, to 2,023.89.