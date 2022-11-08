AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.39%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
GGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-12.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
OGDC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.56%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 120.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 18.5 (0.44%)
BR30 15,611 Increased By 43.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 42,250 Increased By 202.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 60.7 (0.4%)
Nov 08, 2022
Brent oil may retrace into $95.77 to $96.77 range

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 10:45am
Brent oil may retrace into a range of $95.77 to $96.77 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance zone of $98.75-$99.01.

The main obstacle is $98.75, the Oct. 10 high. Oil failed twice to break this level.

The failures suggest a completion of a wave (c) from $92.52.

This wave and its preceding wave (a) have been unfolding within a channel, which suggests a target of $95.77.

A break above $99.01 could lead to a gain into $99.86-$101.02 range.

On the daily chart, oil is facing a resistance at $99.51.

Brent oil may consolidate in $96.32-$98.10 range

Following its failure to overcome this barrier in October, oil has a better chance to succeed in its current attempt.

A break could open the way towards $104.41-$109.31 range.

However, oil may a retrace a bit on Tuesday to accumulate momentum for retesting this barrier, as it became weak on Monday while approaching this resistance.

Brent crude oil

