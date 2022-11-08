AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.39%)
GGGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
GGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.8%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
PAEL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.68%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.24%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
TREET 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 17.4 (0.41%)
BR30 15,616 Increased By 48.5 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,241 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,357 Increased By 57.5 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Australian shares higher; James Hardie falls on outlook cut

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 10:38am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares ticked higher on Tuesday, eyeing a third straight session of gains led by financial stocks, supported by sustained optimism about the US Federal Reserve considering easing off on its aggressive rate-hike stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up about 0.2% at 6,945 by 2332 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street finished strongly higher ahead of midterm elections that would decide the fate of US Congress, with data indicating that rapid rate hikes have helped cool down the economy, raising hopes of a slowdown in aggressive tightening.

In Sydney, financials led gains on the benchmark, advancing as much as 0.8%, lifted by all the “Big Four” banks.

Westpac Banking Corp added up to 1%, a day after posting slightly lower annual cash earnings, while No. 3 lender National Australia Bank was up as much as 0.9%, a day ahead of announcing its fiscal 2022 results.

Mining stocks were up 0.7%, even as iron ore prices fell on China sticking to its COVID-19 curbs.

Australian shares close higher on mining, energy boost

BHP Group , Fortescue Metals, and Rio Tinto added between 0.4% and 0.7%.

James Hardie Industries, however, slumped nearly 15% after the world’s biggest fibre cement maker slashed its earnings forecast for FY23, citing a decline in volumes across all three key regions.

It was the second-biggest loser in the benchmark, marking its worst intraday fall since March 2020.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 11,268.4.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) governor, Adrian Orr, was reappointed for another five-year term starting in late March next year.

The central bank is expected to release its review of monetary policy over the past five years on Thursday, along with a couple of independent reviews of its decisions.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financials lift Australian shares higher; James Hardie falls on outlook cut

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories