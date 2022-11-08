AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.45%)
EFERT 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.71%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.56%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-12.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
OGDC 71.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.76%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 118.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.05%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,257 Increased By 209.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,380 Increased By 80.6 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares clock third session of gains on renewed risk appetite

Reuters Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 02:44pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares edged higher for a third session on Tuesday as global equities rallied on heightened risk-on sentiment, driven by hopes of an eventual easing of COVID-19 curbs in China and a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.4% higher at 6,958.90.

The benchmark closed 0.6% firmer on Monday.

Investors globally appeared to shrug off data showing Chinese exports and imports had unexpectedly contracted in October amid zero-COVID policy and the likelihood that US consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high.

“The next few days depend largely on the US inflation reading and the midterm election results,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

He explained that the yet-to-subside demand levels and the comfortable position with respect to employment is also impacting the Aussie market at the moment.

Financial stocks led the gains in the benchmark with their 1% climb. The “Big Four” banks advanced between 0.3% and 2%.

Heavyweight mining stocks rose 0.2% while healthcare stocks firmed 1%.

Australia’s no.2 independent gas producer Santos fell 5.3% after it flagged that its gas and oil output is set to fall by around 10% in 2023, a bigger-than-expected decline.

Australian shares close higher on mining, energy boost

This, and falling oil prices pushed energy stocks 2.3% lower.

Meanwhile, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment sank in November as rising interest rates and surging inflation clouded the outlook for family finances, though actual spending has yet to follow.

“Unless any dip in consumer sentiment deals a blow to consumption and hence prices, the RBA cannot be expected to turn either neutral or dovish.

This is why positive movement in the Aussie market has remained fragile over the past months,“ Sawhney said.

Across the border, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2% to end the session at 11,151.89. The benchmark posted its worst session since Oct. 10.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares clock third session of gains on renewed risk appetite

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Pakistan secures $13bn-14bn in financial commitments, says Dar

Iqbal Day: government announces public holiday on Wednesday

OGRA refutes reports of diesel shortage in country

'Nature-based solutions' heart of Pakistan’s climate action agenda: PM Shehbaz

OGDCL, MARI & PPL get provisional award for new exploration blocks in Balochistan

Babar Azam due ‘something special’ in T20 semi-final: Hayden

Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

PM seeks debt relief, climate compensation

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

Read more stories