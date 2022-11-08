Nomination in FIR: Rana says he’s ready to join probe

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, should fulfil his desire to nominate us in the first information report (FIR) to be registered in connection with an assassination attempt on Khan during the long march.

Talking to media persons, he said that Khan should fulfil his desire to nominate us in the case. We are ready to join the investigation, he said. “As much as an investigation is done, Naveed is the real suspect of the life attempt on Imran Khan”, he said.

Following the attack, Khan said that three persons including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer are responsible for the attack on him.

Sanaullah said that the suspect Naveed had been overpowered by the worker of the PTI.

The minister also rejected Imran Khan’s claim of receiving four bullets. “Khan is saying that four bullets hit him. He is lying”, he said.

