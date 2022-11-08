AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Play cricket not politics

“Going, going, going…gooooonnnn…back in play.” “Ha ha, that’s the way the cricket cookie crumbles for...
Anjum Ibrahim Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

“Going, going, going…gooooonnnn…back in play.”

“Ha ha, that’s the way the cricket cookie crumbles for Pakistan”

“Indeed, a good team has to lose to a team that is a new entrant and another team has to lose to another and viola Pakistan is back in play…”

“We in the Land of the Pure value new entrants – I mean haven’t you heard of special incentives, monetary and fiscal that we simply cannot afford, for new entrants?”

“Ah but we also give incentives to the old entrants. Didn’t Ishaq Dar agree to give electricity to all exporters at 19.99 rupee per unit while you and I, who are not in the category of vulnerable, have income tax cut at source and…”

“That’s because you can’t afford a chartered accountant!”

“There you go, any way we pay 40 rupee per unit of electricity.”

“Right OK so point taken, new entrants and old entrants with influence and cash can get incentives while the rest of us ponder and ponder…”

“Anyway you weren’t talking about new and old entrants were you when you said going going going gooon, back in play?”

“No I was actually talking of cricket and that’s what the powers that be and the eleven party government do not understand about The Khan. He has been forged on the cricket field and you may think he is down and out and up he comes again.”

“Ha ha and every once in a while we hear comments about his crossing a red line and that’s not acceptable but then he crosses another red line…”

“See The Khan’s red line is not the red line of The Others and by insisting that he has crossed it and it is unacceptable The Others show themselves as kinda helpless to say the least.”

“So what is the solution?”

“Play cricket not politics.”

“I don’t get it?”

“One cannot be ousted with impunity on the assumption that he or she will sit quietly till the next round.”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ishaq Dar Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Play cricket not politics

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories