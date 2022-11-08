AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Cash premium for VLSFO steadies after recent slump

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022
SINGAPORE: Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market was mostly steady on Monday after tumbling last week, as some spot buying emerged following several days of scant trade.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential was at a premium of $4.15 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, edging 45 cents lower from the previous session.

Consistent offers and steady arbitrage arrivals have weighed on the market since mid-October, while seasonal demand from North Asia turned out to be capped, industry sources said.

