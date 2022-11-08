AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises to over 2-month high on China potentially easing restrictions

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday to an over two-month high on news that China, the world’s top crude importer, could move toward reopening after years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Brent crude futures were up 57 cents to $99.14 a barrel by 11:34 a.m. EST (1434 GMT). It rose to a session high of $99.56 a barrel, highest since Aug. 31.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 74 cents to $93.35. It earlier rose 74 cents to a session high of $93.74 a barrel, highest since Aug. 30.

Chinese leaders are considering reopening after nearly three years of tough pandemic restrictions but are proceeding slowly and have set no timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

“The market seems to be thinking that if China opens the economy, that would tighten supply significantly and put further upward pressure on prices,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

There have been mixed signals about China’s reopening. Both crude contracts dropped by more than $1 a barrel earlier in the session after Chinese health officials at the weekend reiterated their commitment to strict COVID containment measures.

Meanwhile, China’s imports and exports contracted unexpectedly in October, its crude oil imports rebounded to the highest level since May.

Adding price support, the US dollar sank against the euro on Monday and sterling was supported by risk-on sentiment and a rally in European stock markets. A weakening dollar makes greenback-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders, helping push prices higher.

Oil prices have also been underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies when the European Union’s embargo on Russia’s seaborne crude exports starts on Dec. 5, even though refineries worldwide are ramping up output.

US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity. China’s largest private refiner Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co (ZPC), meanwhile, is raising diesel output.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of its Al Zour refinery had started commercial operations, the KUNA state news agency reported.

Oil prices Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises to over 2-month high on China potentially easing restrictions

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories