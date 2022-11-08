AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

AGP report on FBR

Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) report on the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) field formations has been extremely disappointing in several counts, including the massive scale of the irregularities estimated at 418.4376 billion rupees – an amount more than the 360 billion rupees budgeted for Benazir Income Support Programme for the current year, and more than the 225 billion rupees earmarked for inter-disco tariff differential.

The audit report observed that 322.662 billion rupees was accounted for under direct taxes and 66.619 billion rupees under indirect taxes.

The AGP report further identified with audit covering no more than between 8 to 10 percent of total operations including: (i) recovering over 2 billion rupees from certain categories of taxpayers who were earlier operating under the FTR sand who were shifted to minimum tax regime that indicates fraud in FTR and MTR – ironically a scheme introduced purportedly to raise revenue not decrease it; and (ii) describes 13 customs concessionary/exemption notifications as ‘high risk statutory regulatory orders’ which require an urgent field audit.

This is in spite of a pledge to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the ongoing programme that SROs will not be issued while existing ones will be eased out as they represent elite capture in the country’s tax structure that remains unfair, inequitable and anomalous – elements that administration after administration pledged to international donors as conditions again and again but failed to implement.

These irregularities have been repeatedly identified by AGP in all previous audits but instead of learning from past mistakes and widening the tax base instead of taxing the already taxed FBR focus has remained on revenue generation targets as set by the Ministry of Finance.

While the FBR has defended itself by arguing that it is not empowered to change the tax structure for that remains within the ambit of the cabinet and parliament yet the extent of irregularities within the FBR remain a source of concern to all which sadly do not appear to be its focus.

What began during the previous PML-N tenure (2013-18) and which was pointed out repeatedly by Business Recorder as a dishonest practice was the then government’s decision to impose withholding taxes on various services/items in the sales tax mode, which rendered them as indirect taxes which are regressive in nature and whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich, while placing them with direct taxes which are based on the ability to pay principle.

It is therefore appropriated that the AGP report has issued the appropriate policy guideline to the FBR to add the collections that are imposed in the sales tax mode under indirect taxes, which would reveal the extent of regressive versus progressive taxes collected by the FBR – a refinement that would reveal the extent of elite capture in our tax system.

And finally, the AGP has also issued yet another disturbing policy guideline notably to deal with blacklisted companies, including suspension of those who failed to file their sales tax returns for six consecutive months.

The AGP report is perhaps one of the few if not the only report that has sustained its non-partisan approach. It is neither challenged by the government of the day nor the opposition though departments/ministries on occasion challenge it but only if it is taken up by the media.

One can only hope that our parliamentarians take up the report for debate and insist that lessons be learned by those audited instead of their continuing to ignore the audit’s findings year after year and simply not improving their performance which, over time, has led to unsustainably high budget deficits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF ministry of finance FBR Sales Tax AGP Benazir Income Support Programme

Comments

1000 characters

AGP report on FBR

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories