Nov 08, 2022
Pakistan

Westerly waves fail to bring snowfall to Northern Areas

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The ongoing spell of westerly waves has failed to cause snowfall in the Northern Areas of the country while bringing substantial rain to upper parts of Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

In Punjab, district Murree received highest rain, reported as 33 millimeters, followed by 29.9 millimeters in district Rawalakot of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 26 millimeters in district Balakot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 millimeters in district Hunza of Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 millimeters in district Zhob of Balochistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted further spells of rain ahead before the departure of current westerly waves that had entered the country on 5th of November and continued to impact the weather until 7th of November.

According to the PMD officials, the current wave would pass throughout by Monday night, followed by another spell in a week time. They said the temperature has dropped by 2 degree Celsius from the current wave and is more likely to drop by the middle of November. This drop in temperature and reduction in the duration of day light would have positive impact on the air quality index of the city, which is on the lower side since 5th of November.

They added that no heavy smog would be witnessed ahead until the middle of December when thick fog would grip the country.

Meanwhile, sources said the timely actions by the concerned departments have led to 30 percent reduction in pollution level in the city of Lahore. They said all the carbon emitting activities were strictly watched and fines were imposed besides lodging police reports against the violators. All such measures are proved fruitful and the provincial government has agreed to invest in the meteorological apparatus ahead.

Murree PMD snowfall heavy smog

