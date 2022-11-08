Swati rejects FIA’s claim about veracity of video clip

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the claim by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the obscene video featuring him and his wife during his stay at Federal Lodges-I, Quetta, was fake, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Monday said that it was genuine and was sent to his wife and son after “slight addition” in the original video.

Talking to journalists along with other senators of his party, he said that the “black sheep and the thugs” from a powerful institution who think they are untouchable released the obscene video have now started calling it fake which is not correct.

Swati appealed to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to summon the FIA official named Ayaz to General Headquarters (GHA) and ask him about the three unknown people present in the vehicle when he was picked up from his house in the dark of the night.

“Ayaz, the assistant director FIA should be summoned to the GHQ and be questioned that on whose behest he filed the FIR and raided his house and harassed the family members,” he added.

“Ayaz [the FIA assistant director] was driving the car and the three unknown men in the car who kept torturing me throughout the journey from my residence to FIA headquarters which is one and a half hours and the trio also stripped me naked, should be made accountable,” he added.

With eyes full of tears, the lawmaker said that “why am I still alive is because I want justice for my daughters and other women in this country before I am dead”.

According to the senator, the staff working at Federal Lodges-I in Quetta – where he stayed along with his wife – told him that senior government officials and judges along with families also stay there.

“These handful of people don’t represent the ISI and the army and these thugs involved in these kinds of things should be gotten rid of once and forever,” he added.

He said that the mothers and daughters who did not have his number also managed to send him messages in order to express sympathy with him, adding he was grateful to them as they were embarrassed to see what he had gone through due to some black sheep within a particular institution.

He said that he is fighting the battle of every mother and daughter of the country as anything can happen to anyone if he stayed silent this time.

To express solidarity with the fellow senator, all the senators of the party also accompanied Senator Swati as he appeared before the apex court.

The party lawmakers said that they will stand by Swati till he gets justice in the case, adding they have full faith in the apex court that it would do justice with him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022