AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati rejects FIA’s claim about veracity of video clip

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the claim by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the obscene video featuring him and his wife during his stay at Federal Lodges-I, Quetta, was fake, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Monday said that it was genuine and was sent to his wife and son after “slight addition” in the original video.

Talking to journalists along with other senators of his party, he said that the “black sheep and the thugs” from a powerful institution who think they are untouchable released the obscene video have now started calling it fake which is not correct.

Swati appealed to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to summon the FIA official named Ayaz to General Headquarters (GHA) and ask him about the three unknown people present in the vehicle when he was picked up from his house in the dark of the night.

“Ayaz, the assistant director FIA should be summoned to the GHQ and be questioned that on whose behest he filed the FIR and raided his house and harassed the family members,” he added.

“Ayaz [the FIA assistant director] was driving the car and the three unknown men in the car who kept torturing me throughout the journey from my residence to FIA headquarters which is one and a half hours and the trio also stripped me naked, should be made accountable,” he added.

With eyes full of tears, the lawmaker said that “why am I still alive is because I want justice for my daughters and other women in this country before I am dead”.

According to the senator, the staff working at Federal Lodges-I in Quetta – where he stayed along with his wife – told him that senior government officials and judges along with families also stay there.

“These handful of people don’t represent the ISI and the army and these thugs involved in these kinds of things should be gotten rid of once and forever,” he added.

He said that the mothers and daughters who did not have his number also managed to send him messages in order to express sympathy with him, adding he was grateful to them as they were embarrassed to see what he had gone through due to some black sheep within a particular institution.

He said that he is fighting the battle of every mother and daughter of the country as anything can happen to anyone if he stayed silent this time.

To express solidarity with the fellow senator, all the senators of the party also accompanied Senator Swati as he appeared before the apex court.

The party lawmakers said that they will stand by Swati till he gets justice in the case, adding they have full faith in the apex court that it would do justice with him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Qamar Javed Bajwa FIA Azam Swati apex court

Comments

1000 characters

Swati rejects FIA’s claim about veracity of video clip

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Upper limit of premium raised to $15/barrel: OMCs allowed to recover Rs10/litre on HSD for 2 months

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Energy sector uplift: World Bank to extend $3bn funding

Read more stories