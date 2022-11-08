AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
Nov 08, 2022
Pakistan

PDWP approves six development schemes

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs17,180.908 million.

These schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Bund Road from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road along with Provision of Underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction at the cost of Rs4,959.317 million, Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs6,369.170 million, Programme for Provision of CT Scan Service in Selected THQs on Outsourced Model at the cost of Rs997.200 million, Establishment of Chemical Block at Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, R Y Khan at the cost of Rs770.416 million, Rehabilitation of Jhang Gojra Road, Jhang at the cost of Rs1,521.367 million and Construction Rehabilitation Widening of Road from Dhal Bangish to Head Khokhra via Bhau Ghaseet Pur I/C Links UJC to Luqman and Ojhrian, Haji Chakk, Dhakkar via Kirariwala, Jhanddu, Chachian, Subhan, Randheer, Rajoo, Bhuddowal and Poranwala, length 57.30Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs2,563.438 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

