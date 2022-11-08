NA demands release of Dost Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the arrest of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari and demanded of the Punjab government to release him immediately and avoid political victimisation.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, after suspending the rules of the lower house of the parliament, allowed MNA Fayyazuddin to present the resolution at the request of Law and Justice Minister Ayaz Sadiq.

The resolution condemned the arrest of the former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly in an alleged land encroachment case.

The disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the provincial assembly (MPA) was arrested when he was visiting his ailing grandfather, former caretaker Prime Minister Balakh Sher Mazari, at a private hospital.

The resolution urged the Punjab government to release the MPA on an immediate basis as he has been framed in a fabricated case for political victimisation.

The law minister said that both the federal and provincial governments have collectively played their role to extend help to the flood-affected people.

Responding to the points raised by Fehmida Mirza of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the law minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as well as Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider repeatedly visited the flood-affected areas to oversee the rescue and relief efforts.

Alluding to the devastation caused by the floods including to the agriculture and infrastructure, Sadiq said that the calamity inflicted damage of 34.5 billion dollars.

He said the federal government has disbursed 70 billion rupees among the flood victims through Benazir Income Support Program.

He said the world financial institutions including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have expressed satisfaction over the disbursement of assistance to deserving families.

He assured that efforts will be continued to better handle the situation in the flood-affected areas.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that the decision has been withdrawn from collecting transport charges from students of schools and colleges operating under the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad.

He said this has been done on the instructions of the Minister for Education. He said adequate funds will be provided in order to ensure the continuity of transport service to these students.

Speaking in the house, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan does not want political and economic stability in the country.

He regretted that Imran Khan is now targeting state institutions. He said the PTI government damaged our relations with friendly countries but the present government is now reviving them on strong economic footings.

He said we formed the coalition government for political stability in the country. He said we feel the pain and difficulties of the people and decisions are being taken on the basis of sincerity to take the country forward on the path of progress.

Earlier, the house offered Fateha for the departed soul of former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and the policemen martyred during a clash with dacoits in Ghotki district.

