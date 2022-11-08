AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST            26-10-2022     08-11-2022   10% (B)         24-10-2022     27-10-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                   07-11-2022     09-11-2022   50% (iii)       03-11-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd              07-11-2022     09-11-2022   1800% (i)       03-11-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur 
Ltd                            08-11-2022     09-11-2022   40% (ii)        04-11-2022
Murree Brewery Company 
Ltd                            08-11-2022     09-11-2022   50% (i)         04-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    08-11-2022     10-11-2022   17.5% (i)       04-11-2022
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                    08-11-2022     10-11-2022   31.80% (iii)    04-11-2022
Saif Power Ltd                 08-11-2022     10-11-2022   15% (ii)        04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                 08-11-2022     10-11-2022   15% (iii)       04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #               08-11-2022     10-11-2022                                  10-11-2022
Hub Power Holdings Ltd
(HUBPHLSC)                     31-10-2022     11-11-2022
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Ltd                            09-11-2022     11-11-2022   10% (i)         07-11-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd            09-11-2022     11-11-2022   25% (i)         07-11-2022
PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER
TERMINAL                       09-11-2022     11-11-2022   76% (iii)       07-11-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                09-11-2022     11-11-2022   110% (i)        07-11-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       09-11-2022     11-11-2022   10% (i)         07-11-2022
Hum Network Ltd                10-11-2022     11-11-2022   20% (B)         08-11-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                10-11-2022     11-11-2022   55% (ii)        08-11-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd        10-11-2022     14-11-2022   82% (i)         08-11-2022
Awwal Modaraba                 02-11-2022     15-11-2022   2.20% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st         02-11-2022     15-11-2022   1.70% (F)       31-10-2022
Pak Modarba 1st                02-11-2022     15-11-2022   1.0% (F)        31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                  02-11-2022     15-11-2022   1% (F)          31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                11-11-2022     15-11-2022   5% (i)          09-11-2022
United Insurance Co. of 
Pakistan Ltd.                  11-11-2022     15-11-2022   10% (ii)        09-11-2022
Power Holding Ltd 
Sukuk (PESC1)                  14-11-2022     20-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Ltd (HUBCS2)                   15-11-2022     21-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022     21-11-2022   10% (B)         11-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd #                          15-11-2022     21-11-2022                                  21-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd          18-11-2022     25-11-2022   100% (F)        16-11-2022     25-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                         18-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                         18-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd          18-11-2022     25-11-2022    Nil                           26-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd              18-11-2022     25-11-2022    Nil                           25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd              18-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company Ltd      18-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba #       19-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd #              19-11-2022     25-11-2022                                  25-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic 
Industries                     19-11-2022     26-11-2022                                  26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics Ltd          20-12-2022     26-11-2022                                  27-11-2022
Bawany Air Products Ltd        21-11-2022     28-11-2022    Nil                           28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd     22-11-2022     28-11-2022                                  28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #             22-11-2022     28-11-2022                                  28-11-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                     23-11-2022     06-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st             11-12-2022     22-12-2022    NIL                           22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd          20-12-2022     27-12-2022    200% (F)        16-12-2022    27-12-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd         12-11-2022     14-Nov-1022   15% (iii)       10-11-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd      12-11-2022     14-Nov-1022   15% (iii)       10-11-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani Chemicals

Industries Ltd due to Merger of G3 Technologies Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

World risks ‘collective suicide’: UN chief

PM vows to complete current IMF programme

NTDC plans to evacuate power from 3 key HPPs

Attack on Imran Khan: SC asks Punjab IGP to lodge FIR

FIR registered in Wazirabad

Centre asks Punjab to lodge FIR on ‘merit’

Long march to resume on Thursday

The place of supply rules: NTC fully endorses viewpoint of provinces

Tax evasion: FBR lacks capacity to analyze big data: World Bank

Dar, SBP chief discuss fiscal, monetary steps

Read more stories