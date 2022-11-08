KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% (B) 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (iii) 03-11-2022 Bata Pakistan Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 1800% (i) 03-11-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 08-11-2022 09-11-2022 40% (ii) 04-11-2022 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 08-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (i) 04-11-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 17.5% (i) 04-11-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 31.80% (iii) 04-11-2022 Saif Power Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (ii) 04-11-2022 Habib Bank Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (iii) 04-11-2022 Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022 Hub Power Holdings Ltd (HUBPHLSC) 31-10-2022 11-11-2022 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022 Atlas Insurance Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 25% (i) 07-11-2022 PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER TERMINAL 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 76% (iii) 07-11-2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 110% (i) 07-11-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022 Hum Network Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 20% (B) 08-11-2022 Faysal Bank Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 55% (ii) 08-11-2022 Indus Motor Company Ltd 10-11-2022 14-11-2022 82% (i) 08-11-2022 Awwal Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 2.20% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 Prudential Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.70% (F) 31-10-2022 Pak Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.0% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 KASB Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 Matco Foods Ltd 11-11-2022 15-11-2022 5% (i) 09-11-2022 United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd. 11-11-2022 15-11-2022 10% (ii) 09-11-2022 Power Holding Ltd Sukuk (PESC1) 14-11-2022 20-11-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCS2) 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd # 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 21-11-2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 100% (F) 16-11-2022 25-11-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Faysal Bank Ltd # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022 Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 26-11-2022 Frontier Ceramics Ltd 20-12-2022 26-11-2022 27-11-2022 Bawany Air Products Ltd 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022 Soneri Bank Ltd Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 06-12-2022 Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022 EFU General Insurance Ltd 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022 Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani Chemicals

Industries Ltd due to Merger of G3 Technologies Ltd *

