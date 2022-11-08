KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% (B) 24-10-2022 27-10-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (iii) 03-11-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 1800% (i) 03-11-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur
Ltd 08-11-2022 09-11-2022 40% (ii) 04-11-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Ltd 08-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (i) 04-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 17.5% (i) 04-11-2022
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 31.80% (iii) 04-11-2022
Saif Power Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (ii) 04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (iii) 04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022
Hub Power Holdings Ltd
(HUBPHLSC) 31-10-2022 11-11-2022
Philip Morris (Pakistan)
Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 25% (i) 07-11-2022
PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER
TERMINAL 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 76% (iii) 07-11-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 110% (i) 07-11-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022
Hum Network Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 20% (B) 08-11-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 55% (ii) 08-11-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd 10-11-2022 14-11-2022 82% (i) 08-11-2022
Awwal Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 2.20% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.70% (F) 31-10-2022
Pak Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.0% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022
Matco Foods Ltd 11-11-2022 15-11-2022 5% (i) 09-11-2022
United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd. 11-11-2022 15-11-2022 10% (ii) 09-11-2022
Power Holding Ltd
Sukuk (PESC1) 14-11-2022 20-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Ltd (HUBCS2) 15-11-2022 21-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd # 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 21-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 100% (F) 16-11-2022 25-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 20-12-2022 26-11-2022 27-11-2022
Bawany Air Products Ltd 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate
(SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 06-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 12-11-2022 14-Nov-1022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022
Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani Chemicals
Industries Ltd due to Merger of G3 Technologies Ltd *
