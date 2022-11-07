AGL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.87 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.93%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
EPCL 53.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.52%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.1%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.9%)
PAEL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.28%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 122.41 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,201 Increased By 30.3 (0.73%)
BR30 15,634 Increased By 218.8 (1.42%)
KSE100 42,030 Increased By 173.3 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,309 Increased By 82.4 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Published 07 Nov, 2022 01:43pm
Follow us

Gold prices slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, as the US dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,670.09 per ounce, as of 0712 GMT.

Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday as the dollar fell nearly 2% after US jobs data raised hopes about the Federal Reserve being less aggressive on rate hikes going forward. US gold futures fell 0.2% at $1,673.40.

It’s not unusual to see prices retrace against a large move from the prior session, gold is pulling back as the dollar gently rises, said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

The dollar index reclaimed some lost ground to edge up 0.2%. Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting.

Investors will now focus on the US inflation data due later this week.

The data is likely to shed some light on Fed’s rate-hike move in the upcoming December meet. “US inflation data has the ability to make or break gold.

Whilst markets currently favour a 50 basis-point rate hike, a hot inflation print would likely see odds for a 75 bps increase and send the dollar higher and gold lower,“ Simpson added.

Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates dent the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,682

On the physical front, World Gold Council said in a note dated Friday, a stable local gold price, weak RMB and economic uncertainty supported gold sales in regions such as Beijing and Shanghai in October.

Spot silver was down 1.8% at $20.47 and platinum fell 1.3% to $948.57.

Palladium rose 1.1% to $1,882.83.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

Pakistan to witness petroleum products shortage in coming days

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Read more stories