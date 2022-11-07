Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Karachi witnessed showers on Monday as a westerly wave persisted in the country, reported Aaj News. Different parts of the city experienced drizzling, which is expected to turn into light rain by night.

“A westerly wave is prevailing over the country,” said Pakistan Meteorological Department in a statement.

“Rain/wind-thunderstorm of light (isolated moderate) intensity is expected in Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Khairpur Kashmore and Ghotki, districts and Karachi division from evening/night of November 7 to November 8,” the statement added.

Korangi, DHA, Saddar and other areas of the city saw light to moderate showers.

In Sindh, the system is set to affect Karachi and other cities of the province. It has also engulfed Balochistan.

Rain is expected with thunder in many areas and this system is projected to reduce temperature in Karachi to 17-19 degrees.

Daytime temperatures after the downpour are expected to plunge between 5 degree celsius and 7 degree celsius in areas including north Balochistan while southern parts of the nation are forecasted to see between 2-4 degree celsius drops in temperatures.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the mountains and isolated hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan on November 7.

The wet spell will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat but may affect rice crop harvesting.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” the Met said last week.

Pakistan witnessed a disastrous monsoon season in July-August 2022 as several cities including Karachi witnessed urban flooding. The monsoon season was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said earlier during the year.

Balochistan received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed scores of people and displaced thousands, causing losses worst billions of dollars to the nation.