Hong Kong stocks close 2.7% higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with optimistic investors undeterred by China saying it would stick to its zero-Covid policies after rumours of a reopening.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.69 percent, or 434.77 points, to 16,595.91, building on last week’s strong rallies.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 percent, or 7.02 points, to 3,077.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.38 percent, or 7.69 points, to 2,027.86.