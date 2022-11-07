AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close 2.7% higher

AFP Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 03:30pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with optimistic investors undeterred by China saying it would stick to its zero-Covid policies after rumours of a reopening.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.69 percent, or 434.77 points, to 16,595.91, building on last week’s strong rallies.

Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid hopes

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 percent, or 7.02 points, to 3,077.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.38 percent, or 7.69 points, to 2,027.86.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close 2.7% higher

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

Read more stories