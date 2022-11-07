AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end at over 9-month high as bank, auto boost

Reuters Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 03:45pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled at over nine-month high on Monday, led by gains in banks, automobile, and metal stocks, while sentiment also tracked strength in broader equities.

Thirty three of 50 stocks on the NSE Nifty 50 index finished higher, lifting the benchmark index 0.47% at 18,202.80.

The S&P BSE Sensex was 0.39% up to 61,185.15.

The benchmark indexes added nearly 2% each last week in their third straight weekly gain, mainly on the back of strong earnings reports.

The market will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Global stocks edged higher in volatile trade on Monday even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero-COVID policy.

This stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week.

Market participants this week will closely watch US consumer prices data for October, which will offer cues to the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Meanwhile, further helping domestic sentiment, data showed foreign institutional investors were net buyers of shares for a seventh straight day.

They bought a net 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($175.20 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Indian shares decline as IT, energy losses weigh

In domestic trading, Nifty’s automobile, metal , and public sector bank closed between 1% and 4.5% higher.

Heavyweights State Bank of India and Britannia Industries were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 3.4% and 8.8%, respectively.

SBI reported a record quarterly profit and said it expects credit growth to remain in double-digits, while Britannia posted a 28.4% jump in second-quarter profit. Divi’s Laboratories closed 8.9% lower and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

The pharmaceutical firm posted an 18.6% fall in September-quarter profit. State-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm were up 1.4% and 0.1%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results.

Indian shares State Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end at over 9-month high as bank, auto boost

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Read more stories