AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.79%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.68%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.84%)
TREET 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
TRG 121.30 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.1%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.6 (0.78%)
BR30 15,593 Increased By 178 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,082 Increased By 225.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 96.6 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares climb as SBI, consumer stocks boost

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:54am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares traded higher on Monday, lifted by sharp gains in heavyweight State Bank of India and consumer stocks on robust earnings results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 18,219.80 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.50% higher at 61,255.21.

The benchmark indexes added nearly 2% each last week in their third straight weekly gain.

In early trades on Monday, Nifty’s FMCG, automobile, and public sector bank indexes were among the top performers, climbing between 1% and 5.6%.

Britannia Industries Ltd and State Bank of India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, advancing 8% and 4.6%, respectively, after the companies reported a rise in quarterly profit.

Indian shares decline as IT, energy losses weigh

State-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm were up more than 1% each, ahead of their quarterly results.

Further aiding sentiment, provisional data with the National Stock Exchange showed foreign institutional investors bought net of 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($175.20 million) equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold 5.49 billion rupees of shares ($1 = 81.9620 Indian rupees).

Indian shares State Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares climb as SBI, consumer stocks boost

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories