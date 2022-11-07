Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.21% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11:55am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.45, an appreciation of Re0.47 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

In the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable , appreciating 0.25% even as the US dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4% as widely expected.

An increase in State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves after the receipt of Asian Development Bank’s $1.5-billion loan, and a narrower trade deficit helped the rupee that ended at 221.92 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

However, experts say that the ongoing political noise is likely to have an effect on rupee’s direction with the resumption of the long march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) playing on the minds of investors.

Globally, the dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world’s second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.

Investors were assessing Friday’s US jobs report which showed that firms added a more-than-expected 261,000 jobs in October and hourly wages continued to rise, evidence of a still-tight labor market.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index firmed at 111.09.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world’s top crude importer.

This is an intra-day update