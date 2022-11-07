AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

Reuters Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 03:48pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent COVID containment approach. Brent crude futures rose by 6 cents, or 0.06% to $98.63 a barrel at 1026 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.60 a barrel, down 1 cent, or 0.01%.

Both contracts dropped by over $1/bbl earlier in the session as Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world’s top crude importer.

Brent and WTI rose last week, climbing 2.9% and 5.4%, respectively, on speculation of a possible end to COVID-19 lockdowns despite the lack of any announced changes.

But prices pared losses in early European trading following stronger risk sentiment, news of recovering Chinese crude imports and as the US dollar weakened against other currencies, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Oil climbs 4% as dollar slips and EU ban looms

The US dollar sank on Monday against the euro and sterling was supported by a risk on sentiment and a rally in European stock markets.

While China’s imports and exports unexpectedly contracted in October, its crude oil imports rebounded to the highest level since May.

Oil prices have been underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies as the European Union’s embargo on Russia’s seaborne crude exports will start on Dec. 5 even though refineries worldwide are ramping up output.

US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity.

China’s largest private refiner Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co (ZPC) is raising diesel output.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of the Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to a state news agency.

Also read

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Read more stories