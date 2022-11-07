AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

President, PM rejoice at cricket team’s win

APP Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Pakistan Cricket Team for their performance in a crucial super stage fixture against Bangladesh, and notching a place in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 being underway in Australia.

On his Twitter handle, the president expressed the hope that the Green shirts would also win the next fixtures as well. “Well done! Exceptionally talented and lucky Pakistanis. Allah Shukar, we make it to the semi-finals. Great bowling by Shaheen Afridi, you are a gem. God knows we needed this good news to uplift us. Good luck to the green shirts for the semi-finals. Inshallah, we will win,” he tweeted.

The prime minister while appreciating the national team, in a tweet, said that it was a big moment for all.

He also lauded the Netherlands cricket team for their win against South Africa. “Big moment. Congratulations to all of you. Well played, Pakistan and Netherlands,” he said.

