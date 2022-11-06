AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa v Netherlands scoreboard

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2022 10:14am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Scoreboard after the Netherlands beat South Africa in a Group 2 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday:

Netherlands
=====================================
S. Myburgh c Rossouw b Markram     37
M. O'Dowd c Rabada b Maharaj       29
T. Cooper c de Kock b Maharaj      35
C. Ackermann not out               41
B. de Leede  b Nortje               1
S. Edwards not out                 12
Extras (lb1, w2)                    3
Total (4 wickets, 20 overs)       158
=====================================

Did not bat: R. van der Merwe, L. van Beek, F. Klaassen, P. van Meekeren, B. Glover

Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Myburgh), 2-97 (O’Dowd), 3-112 (Cooper), 4-123 (de Leede)

Bowling: Parnell 4-0-32-0 (w1), Rabada 3-0-37-0, Ngidi 3-0-35-0, Nortje 4-0-10-1, Maharaj 4-0-27-2, Markram 2-0-16-1 (w1)

South Africa (target 159)
=======================================
Q. de Kock c Edwards b Klaassen     13
T. Bavuma b van Meekeren            20
R. Rossouw c O'Dowd b Glover        25
A. Markram c Myburgh b Klaassen     17
D. Miller c van der Merwe b Glover  17
H. Klaasen c van Beek b de Leede    21
W. Parnell c Edwards b Glover        0
K. Maharaj c O'Dowd b de Leede      13
K. Rabada not out                    9
A. Nortje not out                    4
Extras (nb3, w3)                     6
Total (8 wickets, 20 overs)        145
=======================================

Did not bat: L. Ngidi

Netherlands dump South Africa out of T20 World Cup, India in semis

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (de Kock), 2-39 (Bavuma), 3-64 (Rossouw), 4-90 (Markram), 5-112 (Miller), 6-113 (Parnell), 7-120 (Klaasen), 8-141 (Maharaj)

Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-20-2, Meekeren 3-0-33-1 (w1, nb1), Ackermann 3-0-16-0, van der Merwe 2-0-19-0, Glover 2-0-9-3 (w1), van Beek 3-0-23-0, de Leede 3-0-25-2 (w1, nb2)

Toss: South Africa

Result: Netherlands won by 13 runs

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Netherlands T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa v Netherlands scoreboard

Fawad says Imran Khan will hold press conference today

COP27 summit to begin with plea to discuss climate compensation

Ehsaas Programme ‘utilization’: ECC asks FD to carry out thorough appraisal

Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

Franchise areas: Gas cos asked to install town border stations to cut down UfG

PM to jointly chair UN’s COP27 moot

Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Nations with AML/CFT deficiencies: Pakistan for removal of its name

FBR proposal to levy 17pc GST on HOBC, RON-97 deferred

Talks with IMF likely by month-end

Read more stories