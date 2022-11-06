Govt asks Pemra to end ban on IK’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: The federal government directed the PEMRA to end the ban imposed on broadcasting former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the PEMRA to ensure implementation of legal requirements under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The prime minister issued a directive to PEMRA using the powers granted to the federal government under the law.

According to the statement issued by Marriyum Aurangzeb, minister for information and broadcasting, ban directed to be lifted under Section 5 of PEMRA.

The prime minister has established a new tradition by ending the bitter traditions of Imran Khan’s era, she added.

We do not believe what Imran Khan did during his four years in power with Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, political leaders and leaders, she maintained.

She said the government believes in democratic principles and constitutional freedoms of expression.

She said banning political opponents, leaders, activists and media has been Imran Khan’s negative thinking and attitude.

Imran Khan who wants to speak against political opponents, the minister said while adding that “Khan’s speech against us reached the public so that the reality of his being “a fitna” becomes clear to them.”

Imran Khan’s supporters have to understand the reality of “fitna, mischief and lies”, she said.

She further said we have democratic thinking, not of “fascist” Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court recently decided and directed PEMRA that it has no power to ban any individual.