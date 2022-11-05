AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
PEMRA bans live, recorded telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches

  • Media regulatory body says Imran Khan's speeches might spark violence from the public
BR Web Desk Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 07:44pm
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday imposed a ban on the broadcasting of live and recorded speeches of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels, saying “they can cause the public to become violent.”

The action was taken in accordance with PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

“Imran hurled baseless allegations on national institutions as his speeches were broadcasted without editorial oversight,” it said. “The speeches might spark violence from the public.”

On August 21, 2022, PEMRA had banned live speeches of the PTI chairman for “leveling baseless allegations against the institutions”.

The authority said the statements of Imran Khan were against the officers and institutions and constituted a violation of Article 19 of the constitution.

IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

On August 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended PEMRA’s decision and said that there was no valid reason for banning the former PM's live speeches.

Subsequently, TV channels were allowed to air recorded speeches of the former premier.

