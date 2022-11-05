AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against England in T20 World Cup

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2022 12:56pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against England in a do-or-die Twenty20 World Cup clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

A win for England will propel them into the semi-finals from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand – at the expense of hosts and defending champions Australia.

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

But a loss will end their tournament, with Australia instead progressing.

Sri Lanka, who cannot go through even with a victory, recalled Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan in their only change. England named an unchanged side.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

New Zealand Sri Lanka Sydney Cricket Ground Australia's T20 World Cup Dasun Shanaka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against England in T20 World Cup

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Biden insists Democrats can win US midterms

Army reacts strongly to allegations

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories