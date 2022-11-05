Sri Lanka win toss, bat against England in T20 World Cup

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against England in a do-or-die Twenty20 World Cup clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

A win for England will propel them into the semi-finals from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand – at the expense of hosts and defending champions Australia.

But a loss will end their tournament, with Australia instead progressing.

Sri Lanka, who cannot go through even with a victory, recalled Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan in their only change. England named an unchanged side.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)