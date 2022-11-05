AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Environmental emergency imposed on Punjab

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

LAHORE: Environmental emergency has been imposed across the province, to save the people from the hazards of Smog.

The provincial government has decided to run electric buses in big cities with the support of the World Bank while loans of Rs one billion will be given to industries at low-interest rates to adopt “clear technology.” All brick kilns will be transferred to zigzag technology.

The Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a high-level meeting in which it was decided to enhance the penalties for the institutions that cause environmental pollution and for the farmers as well who burn crops. The farmers will be provided with modern harvester namely “Hepper Seed” to dispose of crop residues.

The CM directed that the environment, agriculture, industries and transport departments should conduct an anti-smog campaign continuously for three months while all the Deputy Commissioners should take vigorous action to eradicate the practice of crop burning. He regretted that due to the lack of control over the burning of crop residues in Indian Punjab, Pakistan dearly suffers in the form of smog.

The CM was apprised during the briefing that environmental pollution is being monitored in Lahore through 10 air quality monitors. 1816 FIRs have been registered in Punjab for taking preventive steps that cause environmental pollution. Crackdown has also been launched against 90 industrial units spreading environmental pollution in Lahore. Action has also been taken at 6457 places on spreading pollution by burning crops across the province.

Moreover, the Cabinet Standing Committee on Wheat which met with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the chair, accorded approval for increasing the quota of wheat. The CM said that Punjab will be made self-sufficient in wheat.

“When I left the post of chief minister in 2008, the food department had no debt. During my previous tenure, Punjab was a surplus province. Due to the incompetence of the PML-N government, the debt burden continued to increase and due to the incompetence of the PML-N government, the surplus province was stuck in the vortex of debt.’’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Environmental emergency

Comments

1000 characters

Environmental emergency imposed on Punjab

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Army reacts strongly to allegations

CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

No case filed yet

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories