Nov 04, 2022
Pakistan

Long march shooting: Miftah Ismail calls for changing gun laws

  • Former finance minister says 'unless all politicians are safe no politician is safe'
BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 04:09pm
Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Friday called for changing gun laws and said weapons are too easily available in Pakistan. This comes a day after a shooting incident at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march in which Imran Khan was injured.

In a tweet, he wrote “where was security and police? I condemn the horrific firing yesterday on Imran Khan’s container which also took a life.”

“My prayers for the killed and injured. I was reminded of Ahsan Iqbal being shot in 2018. Remember, unless all politicians are safe no politician is safe,” he said.

Keeping the incident in view, he stressed upon three things.

“One, we have far too many guys [sic] in Pakistan. Two, it’s easy for any lunatic to get hold of a gun,” he said. “And three, everyone feels that he is entitled to take the law in his hand and right what he perceives as a wrong.

We have to change gun laws and availability and preach tolerance.”

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was shot on the leg on Thursday during a firing incident at the “Haqeeqi Azadi March.”

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan. One culprit was arrested.

Imran was taken Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where the bullet was removed from his leg.

On Friday, Imran held a meeting with senior leaders of the party and he is due to deliver an address to the nation on Friday evening.

