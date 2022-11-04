Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

Ongoing political uncertainty dented investor confidence at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded a fall of over 300 points during the trading session on Friday.

At around 12:10pm, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,784.26, a decline of 306.45 points or 0.73%.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had risen for the fourth successive session to close with an increase of 146.12 points or 0.35% to close at 42,090.71 points.

But across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed on Friday as the market was hit by political instability, after Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in Wazirabad, Gujranwala in what his aides claim was an assassination attempt.

After the initial reaction, a recovery was witnessed at PSX, but it was short-lived after PTI announced country-wide protests would take place on Friday after afternoon prayers.

“The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” said PTI leader Asad Umar.

“The negative reaction was expected following yesterday’s development,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The market is expected to remain range bound, and will trade in the range of 300-400 points, but the situation could worsen if the protests announced takes an unwanted turn,” added Tawfik.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, and was trading at 221-222 level in the inter-bank market during trading on Friday.

This is an intra-day update