AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.7%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.51%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
EPCL 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
GGL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.63%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
OGDC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.82%)
PAEL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.24%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.57%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.31%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.35%)
TREET 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
TRG 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.08%)
WAVES 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,146 Decreased By -46.4 (-1.11%)
BR30 15,327 Decreased By -290.8 (-1.86%)
KSE100 41,784 Decreased By -306.5 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,206 Decreased By -189 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI announces countrywide protests after Friday prayers

  • Asad Umar says protests will continue until Imran's demands are met
BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 12:10pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar announced on Friday countrywide protest after prayers, following an assassination attempt on former prime minster and party chairman Imran Khan.

“The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, PTI Chairman Imran sustained an injury due to an assassination attempt during the party's long march in Wazirabad, Gujranwala. The former prime minister was wounded when shots were fired at his long march container.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan.

The incident came as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend the whole day in Wazirabad. His march, termed by the political party as 'Haqeeqi Azadi', has looked to build pressure on the coalition-led government to call early elections.

Sheikh Rashid announces protest outside Lal Haveli

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid announced a protest outside the Lal Haveli after 2pm on Friday.

Shireen Mazari calls for sacking of assassination planners

PTI leader Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and demanded the immediate sacking of the planners of the assassination attempt on Imran.

"Btw was it a mere coincidence that there was a dark shadow in Gujranwala during time of assassination attempt on IK?" she tweeted.

Top PTI leadership to hold consultative meeting

The spokesperson of Punjab's chief minister, Musarrat Cheema has said that the top PTI leadership has decided to hold a consultative meeting at 1pm today under the chairmanship of Imran.

The meeting will take place at Shaukat Khanum hospital, Cheema tweeted.

Man suspected of attacking Imran shot dead: aide

AFP reported that a man suspected of attacking the former premier Imran Khan during the political rally was shot dead, an aide said.

"A second man was taken into police custody," Raoof Hasan, the senior Khan aide told AFP, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

Reuters reported that Imran was shot in the shin in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.

"It was a clear assassination attempt. Imran Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, told Reuters.

Imran names 3 people behind assassination attempt

Umar had said on Thursday that former prime minister Imran has named three people behind the assassination attempt on him, and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a video message posted on PTI's official Twitter handle, Umar said, "A little while ago Imran Khan called me and Aslam Iqbal into the hospital room and asked us to release a statement on his behalf.

Imran has named 3 people behind assassination attempt: Asad Umar

"He said he had prior information that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were planning an attack on him.

"We call for an immediate removal of those responsible from their offices and an inquiry into the matter," Umar said, adding that country-wide protests would be launched if these demands were not met.

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

The White House on Thursday said it “strongly” condemns the attack on Imran, who was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Coalition govt condemns firing incident

Meanwhile, the government Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing and called for an immediate report.

In a tweet after the shooting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.”

Coalition govt condemns firing incident, orders inquiry

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted "Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. Praying for his swift recovery."

ISPR wishes Imran speedy recovery

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the "firing incident" wished a speedy recovery to Imran Khan and all those injured.

Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable," the military's media wing said.

ISPR condemns 'firing incident' during long march, wishes Imran speedy recovery

"Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident," the press release read.

protest Imran Khan assassination plot

Comments

1000 characters
Farhan Nov 04, 2022 11:13am
I have raised point earlier and I will be raising it again. Where are the editorial norms? You might have differences with PTI or IK but you should at least do your work properly. The picture you selected was the best you had for the news? Or you were asked to use that or you liked it? Please stop playing with people mind. You might have good to eat and sleep but millions are suffering due to this conflict. Do not abuse the power which was given to you, there might me a one more powerful than you...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI announces countrywide protests after Friday prayers

Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

GSKCH lifts force majeure to produce Panadol range

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

Read more stories