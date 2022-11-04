Imran Khan to address nation at 4pm: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to deliver an address to the nation at 4pm, announced PTI on its Peshawar Twitter handle.

On Friday, Imran held a meeting at Shaukat Khanum Lahore with senior leaders of the party following a firing incident on Thursday during PTI's long march in which he sustained a bullet to his leg. PTI is terming it an assassination attempt.

Earlier on Friday, PTI leader Asad Umar announced countrywide protest after prayers.

“The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, Imran sustained an injury in Wazirabad, Gujranwala. The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan.

The incident came as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend the whole day in Wazirabad. His march, termed by the political party as 'Haqeeqi Azadi', has looked to build pressure on the coalition-led government to call early elections.

Moonis Elahi has said that they have met Imran and he is recovering and in high spirits.

"He has passed instructions which will be followed fully InshAllah," Elahi tweeted.

No one will be allowed to block way: Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Police took to Twitter and said that there are chances of protests at Faizabad, Khanna Pul, Rawat, Tarnool, Bhara Kaho Bazar, Sangjani

"No one will be allowed to block the way," the tweet read.

'Assassination being used to achieve political objectives'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has alleged that the attempted assassination of Imran is being used to “achieve political objectives”.

By taking the names of government and military officials, the issue was being taken in a direction where “no clue or suspect will be found”, he said addressing the National Assembly (NA).

“Don’t turn this incident into a victim of politics. Go after the suspects."

Sheikh Rashid announces protest outside Lal Haveli

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid announced a protest outside the Lal Haveli after 2pm on Friday.

Shireen Mazari calls for sacking of assassination planners

PTI leader Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and demanded the immediate sacking of the planners of the assassination attempt on Imran.

"Btw was it a mere coincidence that there was a dark shadow in Gujranwala during time of assassination attempt on IK?" she tweeted.

Top PTI leadership to hold consultative meeting

The spokesperson of Punjab's chief minister, Musarrat Cheema has said that the top PTI leadership has decided to hold a consultative meeting at 1pm today under the chairmanship of Imran.

The meeting will take place at Shaukat Khanum hospital, Cheema tweeted.

Man suspected of attacking Imran shot dead: aide

AFP reported that a man suspected of attacking the former premier Imran Khan during the political rally was shot dead, an aide said.

"A second man was taken into police custody," Raoof Hasan, the senior Khan aide told AFP, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

Reuters reported that Imran was shot in the shin in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.

"It was a clear assassination attempt. Imran Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, told Reuters.

Imran names 3 people behind assassination attempt

Umar had said on Thursday that former prime minister Imran has named three people behind the assassination attempt on him, and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a video message posted on PTI's official Twitter handle, Umar said, "A little while ago Imran Khan called me and Aslam Iqbal into the hospital room and asked us to release a statement on his behalf.

"He said he had prior information that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were planning an attack on him.

"We call for an immediate removal of those responsible from their offices and an inquiry into the matter," Umar said, adding that country-wide protests would be launched if these demands were not met.

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

The White House on Thursday said it “strongly” condemns the attack on Imran, who was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Coalition govt condemns firing incident

Meanwhile, the government Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing and called for an immediate report.

In a tweet after the shooting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted "Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. Praying for his swift recovery."

ISPR wishes Imran speedy recovery

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the "firing incident" wished a speedy recovery to Imran Khan and all those injured.

Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable," the military's media wing said.

"Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident," the press release read.