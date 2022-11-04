AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.7%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.51%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
EPCL 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
GGL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.63%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
OGDC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.82%)
PAEL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.24%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.57%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.31%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.35%)
TREET 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
TRG 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.08%)
WAVES 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,146 Decreased By -46.4 (-1.11%)
BR30 15,327 Decreased By -290.8 (-1.86%)
KSE100 41,784 Decreased By -306.5 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,206 Decreased By -189 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee seen as stable against US dollar

  • Hovers at 221-222 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 10:45am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.02% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.91, an appreciation of Re0.04 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 221.95 after a depreciation of Re0.52 or 0.23%.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed Exchange Companies to sell 20% of their inward workers’ remittances to customers to meet their demand, while the remaining 80% inward remittances will be surrendered in the inter-bank market, shared Malik Bostan, Chairman, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Bostan said customers are selling in the black market instead of exchange companies as the rate in black market is Rs 10 to Rs 15 higher.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $1.5 billion due to the arrival of inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"During the week ended on 28-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 1,473 million to US$ 8,912.9 million. This increase is attributed to the receipt of US$ 1,500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," said the SBP.

Internationally, the dollar looked set to post its best week in over a month on Friday on expectations that US rates could peak higher, while sterling was on the ropes as investors revised their rate projections after a shift in tone from the Bank of England.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, firmed to 112.90, after surging 0.8% overnight and touching a roughly two-week high of 113.15.

The index was on track for a weekly gain of 2%, its largest since September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, turned higher on Friday as the dollar eased, but gains were capped by recession fears and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

This is an intra-day update

ADB forex Oil prices dollar index Rupee Dollar rate Exchange rate usd vs pkr PKR VS USD pkr rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee seen as stable against US dollar

Bearish sentiment prevails at PSX, as political turmoil takes toll

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

GSKCH lifts force majeure to produce Panadol range

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

Read more stories