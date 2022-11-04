Intra-day update: rupee seen as stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.02% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.91, an appreciation of Re0.04 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 221.95 after a depreciation of Re0.52 or 0.23%.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed Exchange Companies to sell 20% of their inward workers’ remittances to customers to meet their demand, while the remaining 80% inward remittances will be surrendered in the inter-bank market, shared Malik Bostan, Chairman, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Bostan said customers are selling in the black market instead of exchange companies as the rate in black market is Rs 10 to Rs 15 higher.

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $1.5 billion due to the arrival of inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"During the week ended on 28-Oct-2022, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 1,473 million to US$ 8,912.9 million. This increase is attributed to the receipt of US$ 1,500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB)," said the SBP.

Internationally, the dollar looked set to post its best week in over a month on Friday on expectations that US rates could peak higher, while sterling was on the ropes as investors revised their rate projections after a shift in tone from the Bank of England.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, firmed to 112.90, after surging 0.8% overnight and touching a roughly two-week high of 113.15.

The index was on track for a weekly gain of 2%, its largest since September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, turned higher on Friday as the dollar eased, but gains were capped by recession fears and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

This is an intra-day update