AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.7%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.51%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
EPCL 53.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
GGL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.63%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.44%)
OGDC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.82%)
PAEL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.24%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.57%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.31%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.35%)
TREET 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
TRG 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
UNITY 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.08%)
WAVES 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,146 Decreased By -46.4 (-1.11%)
BR30 15,327 Decreased By -290.8 (-1.86%)
KSE100 41,784 Decreased By -306.5 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,206 Decreased By -189 (-1.23%)
Gold prices set for second weekly fall on hawkish Fed stance

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 10:06am
Gold prices edged higher on Friday after the dollar took a breather, although bullion was headed for a second straight weekly drop as the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy narrative clouded outlook for the non-yielding asset.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,635.71 per ounce, as of 0243 GMT, but lost 0.4% so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,638.20. The dollar index was down 0.2%, but poised for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month.

US Treasury yields hovered slightly above the 4% mark.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell pledged to “keep at” their battle to beat down inflation.

Hawkish remarks by Powell weighed on gold, and as to how far Fed’s peak rate may go, that is still an uncertainty and markets are reflecting that caution, said Christopher Wong, OCBC FX strategist.

Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but high interest rates dent the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

“Rising yield and dollar are likely to remain headwinds for the precious metal until the Fed turns dovish,” said ANZ in a note.

Investors’ focus has shifted to the US non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, which could offer further cues on the Fed’s rate-hike stance.

On payrolls, an upside surprise to data would reinforce Fed’s higher terminal rate posture and keep gold undermined but if we do get a deceleration in job gains, gold may find support, said Wong.

Gold prices slightly fall

Meanwhile, data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labour market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $19.54, platinum was flat at $918.68 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,811.92.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

