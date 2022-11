ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday sought a report of the firing incident on PTI’s long march container from the government of Punjab.

According to the Interior Ministry’s letter, the concerned authorities are directed to refer to the incident of firing at Allahwala Chowk, Wazirabad on Thursday and to request that a report of the incident shall be furnished to this ministry at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022