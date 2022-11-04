AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.84%)
TREET 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 119.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.34%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,438 Decreased By -180.1 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,906 Decreased By -184.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,237 Decreased By -157.4 (-1.02%)
Wall Street extends losses after Fed signals more rate hikes

Published 04 Nov, 2022
NEW YORK: US stocks extended losses on Thursday as investors feared the Federal Reserve was far from signaling a less hawkish stance in its fight against inflation.

Stocks initially received a boost on Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points as expected and the policy announcement left open the possibility of smaller increments in the future.

The gains, however, evaporated as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was “very premature” to discuss when the central bank might pause the rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 marked its biggest percentage decline in almost a month with a 2.5% loss in the previous session.

While traders are still split between the odds of a 50 bps and 75 bps rate hike in December, the peak Fed funds rate is seen climbing to 5% or higher next year, compared with a prior estimate of 4.50%-4.75% rise.

“The implication that the terminal rate could be over 5% scared markets that rate hikes are going to be a bit more frequent and maybe a bit higher going forward,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, providing further evidence of a strong labor market.

The more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday will be crucial as investors try to gauge whether the Fed’s rate hikes have significantly cooled the economy.

Another set of data on Thursday showed the US services industry grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October and businesses continued to face higher input prices, confirming that inflation was shifting to services from goods.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 218.25 points, or 0.68%, at 31,929.51, the S&P 500 was down 42.28 points, or 1.12%, at 3,717.41, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 146.95 points, or 1.40%, at 10,377.85.

Shares of megacap technology companies extended losses, with Apple Inc, Microsoft and Alphabet down between 0.3% and 2% as the 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest level since Oct. 25.

Among companies reporting their quarterly results, Moderna fell 2.6% after cutting its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Qualcomm Inc and Roku Inc tumbled 8.1% and 15.1%, respectively, after their holiday quarter forecasts fell below expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.92-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 43 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 161 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 interest rates

