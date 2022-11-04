AGL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.54%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
AVN 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
FLYNG 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
TPLP 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.46%)
TREET 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
TRG 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.28%)
UNITY 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.9%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,897 Decreased By -193.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,253 Decreased By -141.4 (-0.92%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 03, 2022). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 03, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,090.71
High:                      42,176.02
Low:                       41,886.23
Net Change:                   146.12
Volume (000):                 87,002
Value (000):               4,504,816
Makt Cap (000)         1,592,609,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,875.54
NET CH                     (+) 35.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,535.69
NET CH                     (+) 28.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,220.77
NET CH                     (+) 16.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,732.98
NET CH                     (-) 26.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,788.24
NET CH                     (+) 23.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,419.20
NET CH                     (+) 95.65
------------------------------------
As on:              03-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

