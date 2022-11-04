Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 03, 2022). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 03, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,090.71
High: 42,176.02
Low: 41,886.23
Net Change: 146.12
Volume (000): 87,002
Value (000): 4,504,816
Makt Cap (000) 1,592,609,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,875.54
NET CH (+) 35.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,535.69
NET CH (+) 28.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,220.77
NET CH (+) 16.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,732.98
NET CH (-) 26.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,788.24
NET CH (+) 23.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,419.20
NET CH (+) 95.65
------------------------------------
As on: 03-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments