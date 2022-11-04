KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 03, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,090.71 High: 42,176.02 Low: 41,886.23 Net Change: 146.12 Volume (000): 87,002 Value (000): 4,504,816 Makt Cap (000) 1,592,609,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,875.54 NET CH (+) 35.94 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,535.69 NET CH (+) 28.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,220.77 NET CH (+) 16.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,732.98 NET CH (-) 26.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,788.24 NET CH (+) 23.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,419.20 NET CH (+) 95.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-November-2022 ====================================

