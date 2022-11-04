Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 03, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Nov-22 1-Nov-22 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107062 0.106925 0.10685 0.10734
Euro 0.77204 0.773661 0.772543 0.774145
Japanese yen 0.005281 0.00523 0.005257 0.005307
U.K. pound 0.896324 0.899 0.899054 0.897529
U.S. dollar 0.779209 0.777783 0.779245 0.777957
Algerian dinar 0.005553 0.005553 0.00554
Australian dollar 0.499629 0.49957 0.500275 0.50326
Botswana pula 0.058207 0.058023 0.05821 0.058425
Brazilian real 0.151043 0.148247 0.145551
Brunei dollar 0.551809 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343
Canadian dollar 0.571687 0.571311 0.570917 0.571397
Chilean peso 0.000832 0.000823
Czech koruna 0.031502 0.031598 0.031552
Danish krone 0.103726 0.103933 0.103775 0.10402
Indian rupee 0.009415 0.009403 0.009458 0.00944
Israeli New Shekel 0.220116 0.220749 0.219514
Korean won 0.000548 0.000547 0.000549 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.51642 2.51181 2.51898
Malaysian ringgit 0.164355 0.164401 0.164867 0.164769
Mauritian rupee 0.017635 0.017679 0.017669
Mexican peso 0.039389 0.039307 0.039231
New Zealand dollar 0.455331 0.45302 0.452624 0.452693
Norwegian krone 0.075403 0.075972 0.074984 0.075383
Omani rial 2.02655 2.02284 2.02664
Peruvian sol 0.196373 0.195594 0.195959
Philippine peso 0.013347
Polish zloty 0.164096 0.164606 0.16386
Qatari riyal 0.214068 0.213677 0.214078
Russian ruble 0.012646 0.012662 0.012645 0.012643
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207789 0.207409 0.207799
Singapore dollar 0.551809 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343
South African rand 0.043084 0.043005 0.042399 0.042904
Swedish krona 0.070913 0.071186 0.070893 0.070699
Swiss franc 0.782221 0.782832 0.779362 0.78167
Thai baht 0.02069 0.02052 0.020497 0.020607
Trinidadian dollar 0.115785 0.115477
U.A.E. dirham 0.212174 0.211786 0.212184
Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.019189 0.019176
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
