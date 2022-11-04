WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 03, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Nov-22 1-Nov-22 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107062 0.106925 0.10685 0.10734 Euro 0.77204 0.773661 0.772543 0.774145 Japanese yen 0.005281 0.00523 0.005257 0.005307 U.K. pound 0.896324 0.899 0.899054 0.897529 U.S. dollar 0.779209 0.777783 0.779245 0.777957 Algerian dinar 0.005553 0.005553 0.00554 Australian dollar 0.499629 0.49957 0.500275 0.50326 Botswana pula 0.058207 0.058023 0.05821 0.058425 Brazilian real 0.151043 0.148247 0.145551 Brunei dollar 0.551809 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 Canadian dollar 0.571687 0.571311 0.570917 0.571397 Chilean peso 0.000832 0.000823 Czech koruna 0.031502 0.031598 0.031552 Danish krone 0.103726 0.103933 0.103775 0.10402 Indian rupee 0.009415 0.009403 0.009458 0.00944 Israeli New Shekel 0.220116 0.220749 0.219514 Korean won 0.000548 0.000547 0.000549 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.51642 2.51181 2.51898 Malaysian ringgit 0.164355 0.164401 0.164867 0.164769 Mauritian rupee 0.017635 0.017679 0.017669 Mexican peso 0.039389 0.039307 0.039231 New Zealand dollar 0.455331 0.45302 0.452624 0.452693 Norwegian krone 0.075403 0.075972 0.074984 0.075383 Omani rial 2.02655 2.02284 2.02664 Peruvian sol 0.196373 0.195594 0.195959 Philippine peso 0.013347 Polish zloty 0.164096 0.164606 0.16386 Qatari riyal 0.214068 0.213677 0.214078 Russian ruble 0.012646 0.012662 0.012645 0.012643 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207789 0.207409 0.207799 Singapore dollar 0.551809 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 South African rand 0.043084 0.043005 0.042399 0.042904 Swedish krona 0.070913 0.071186 0.070893 0.070699 Swiss franc 0.782221 0.782832 0.779362 0.78167 Thai baht 0.02069 0.02052 0.020497 0.020607 Trinidadian dollar 0.115785 0.115477 U.A.E. dirham 0.212174 0.211786 0.212184 Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.019189 0.019176 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

