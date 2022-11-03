AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall as BoE follows Fed with big rate hike

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 07:31pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday after the Bank of England followed the US Federal Reserve in enacting a big interest rate hike to combat inflation.

The BoE said it was lifting borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points to three percent in its biggest rate hike since 1989.

The move came after the Fed on Wednesday also enacted a rate hike of the same size as Chair Jerome Powell pledged continued action to combat inflation at a news conference that market watchers viewed as hawkish.

“The message from Fed Chair Powell yesterday was a downer for the stock market,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“Mr. Powell said a lot, but the point that registered was his view that it is very premature to talk about pausing the rate hikes and that the Fed still has a ways to go to get the policy rate to a restrictive level” to bring inflation lower.

Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 31,919.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent to 3,716.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 10,379.84.

Among individual companies, eBay shot up 7.1 percent as it reported better-than-expected results “in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

But Kellogg fell 4.6 percent despite raising its full-year forecast as it pointed to strong sales in snacks globally and a “continued rebound” in North America cereal.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall as BoE follows Fed with big rate hike

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $1.47bn, stand at $8.91bn

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.35%, settles over 42,000

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite ‘very challenging’ outlook

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Read more stories