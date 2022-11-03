AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
Pakistan win toss, bat against South Africa at World Cup

AFP Published November 3, 2022
SYDNEY: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat in their must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan need to win their remaining two matches and hope results in other games go their way if they are to make the semi-finals.

South Africa will seal their place in the final four if they win the Group 2 clash.

South Africa are the only unbeaten team in the competition and go into the match as favourites after beating India in their last outing.

Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Pakistan lost their opening clash with India and then suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe to put their tournament prospects in doubt, before bouncing back with a big win over the Netherlands on the back of their potent pace attack.

They have made one change from the match against the Netherlands. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out with a knee injury, with his place taken by Mohammad Haris.

South Africa have made two changes, with David Miller missing after suffering back spasms, replaced by Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi replacing fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Pakistan win toss, bat against South Africa at World Cup

