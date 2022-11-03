AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
Nov 03, 2022
China’s yuan hovers near 15-year low after Fed decision

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 11:40am
SHANGHAI: China’s yuan hovered at a near 15-year low on Thursday, tracking broad dollar strength after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled US rates would likely rise further than expected, dashing market hopes for a change in tone.

The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points as widely expected, but said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

The strengthening dollar pressured the yuan’s guidance fix and spot trades.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.2472 per dollar, 275 pips or 0.28% weaker than the previous fix 7.2197, and the softest since Jan. 22, 2008.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.3100 per dollar, eased to a low of 7.3110, not far from a near 15-year low of 7.3280 hit on Tuesday.

By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.3036, 146 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan weakness was largely reflecting the firmer dollar, but growing signs of a domestic economic slowdown were adding pressure on the local currency.

China’s services activity contracted for a second straight month in October and by a sharper pace as COVID-19 containment measures hit businesses and consumption, a private-sector business survey showed on Thursday.

“We further lower our 2023 GDP growth forecast by 70 basis points, to 3.8%,” economists at Barclays said in a note.

Yuan gains as dollar pulls back ahead of Fed decision

“The downgrade is mainly attributable to our weaker outlook for the property sector and worsening external demand amid a looming global recession and rising geopolitical tensions.”

A recent Reuters poll forecast China’s growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022, far below the official target of around 5.5%, marking one of the worst performances in almost half a century.

Separately, some market participants said they would shift their attention to US jobs data due on Friday for more clues on the Fed’s tightening trajectory.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 111.925 from the previous close of 111.345, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.3225 per dollar.

China's yuan

