AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.21%)
GGGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.83%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.38%)
OGDC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.91%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
TRG 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.87%)
UNITY 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.25%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 189.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 42,147 Increased By 202.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.9 (0.3%)
Nov 03, 2022
Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Trades at 221 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 10:51am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.2% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday. The gain comes despite the US dollar rising high against other currencies after Federal Reserve delivered another steep interest rate increase last night.

At around 10am, the rupee was being quoted at 221, an appreciation of Re0.43 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, rupee had settled at 221.43 after a depreciation of Re0.78 or 0.35%.

In a key development, the country’s trade deficit narrowed down by 26.59% to $11.469 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to $15.624 billion during the same period of last year, said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

The reduction in trade deficit is positive news for the cash-strapped South Asian economy.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing RMB (Chinese currency) clearing arrangements in Pakistan.

Internationally, the dollar was on the front foot on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled US rates would likely rise further than expected, disappointing traders’ hopes for a change in tone, and shifting the focus to Friday’s jobs data.

The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points to 3.75-4% as widely expected.

The dollar initially fell on hints in the Fed’s statement of smaller hikes ahead, but it was bid after Powell’s hawkish stance about the trajectory rates.

The US dollar index stood at 112.13, its highest in seven sessions.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.

