AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.21%)
GGGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.83%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.38%)
OGDC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.91%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
TRG 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.87%)
UNITY 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.25%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 185.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,140 Increased By 195.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,394 Increased By 44.4 (0.29%)
Nov 03, 2022
Asia joins Wall St plunge as Powell wrecks Fed pivot hopes

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 10:24am
HONG KONG: Asian markets sank Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and boss Jerome Powell suggested they would go higher than expected, blowing a hole in hopes for a more dovish pivot in its fight against inflation.

Equities have rallied for more than a week on speculation the US central bank would join others in tamping down its monetary-tightening campaign as the economy showed signs of slowing.

On Wednesday, the bank unveiled a fourth straight 75 basis-point increase – the sixth hike this year – and opened the door to a smaller increase at future meetings, giving a boost to Wall Street.

However, Powell soon after sent traders scattering when he told a news conference that while it would be appropriate to lessen the size of the hikes, “incoming data since our last meeting suggests that ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected”.

He added that “we still have some ways” until borrowing costs were at the necessary level and that it “is very premature to be thinking about pausing”.

And while there is a building fear that the increasingly tight monetary conditions will send the world’s top economy into a recession, the Fed boss said it would take time for the effects of the measures to kick in.

“The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy,” he warned. “We will stay the course, until the job is done.”

Investors now expect rates to top out at more than five percent, compared with four percent currently.

The comments hammered the narrative that had supported stocks, sending Wall Street’s three main indexes tanking – led by rate-sensitive tech giants – and pushing the dollar up against its peers.

“Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper,” Scott Rundell, Mutual Ltd, said.

Asian markets extend rally as bargain-buyers boost Hong Kong

“There’s a lot of volatility still ahead.”

Hong Kong led the losses as traders gave back a chunk of the previous two days’ gains that came on the back of speculation China was planning to roll back some of its painful zero-Covid policies. Adding to the selling was confirmation from Beijing’s health authority that it intended to stick to the strategy.

Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also well in the red. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

The release Friday of US jobs figures will give another insight into the state of the economy and particularly the labour market, which has remained resilient in the face of decades-high inflation and rising rates.

As the Fed is basing its moves on data, a strong reading could give officials room to continue lifting.

Before that, the Bank of England is tipped to lift its key rate 0.75 percentage points, though some analysts are predicting a full percentage point hike.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.5 percent at 15,443.42

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,993.76

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at $0.9836 from $0.9816 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1414 from $1.1390

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.27 yen from 147.90 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $89.32 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $95.64 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.6 percent at 32,147.76 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,144.14 (close)

Asian markets

