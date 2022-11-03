AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.93%)
AVN 78.88 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.39%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.06%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
FLYNG 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.21%)
GGGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.83%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
OGDC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.03%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.65%)
TREET 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
TRG 118.56 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.25%)
WAVES 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.57%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 19.3 (0.46%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 185.9 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,151 Increased By 206 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,400 Increased By 50.5 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on strong dollar after Fed rate hike, tight supply lends floor

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 10:55am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil slipped on Thursday as a US interest rate hike pushed up the dollar and fuelled fears of a global recession, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.

Brent crude shed 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.79 a barrel at 0426 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $89.40.

Both benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in US oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.

A strong dollar is dragging down oil, with some market participants also likely booking profits following recent gains, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies. “With the Fed confirming a higher peak in rates, a darkened global economic outlook could continue to pressure the oil futures markets,” Teng added.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said that it was surprising oil had proved so resilient after the move by the Federal Reserve, but he noted there were a couple of fundamental factors putting a floor under prices.

The European Union’s embargo on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on Dec. 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

Also likely to keep supply tight in coming months, producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may struggle to hit previously set output quotas, ANZ analysts said in a note.

OPEC production fell in October for the first time since June.

Oil up nearly 2pc as weaker dollar offsets China concerns

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, also decided to cut their targeted output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November.

The market is also expecting demand from China to pick up with hopes that Beijing will ease off on its zero-COVID policies.

Chinese policymakers pledged on Wednesday that growth was still a priority and they would press on with reforms. Any indication of a reopening in China following COVID-19 restrictions could be a “monster pivot”, said Innes.

Also read

Oil prices Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips on strong dollar after Fed rate hike, tight supply lends floor

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

Read more stories