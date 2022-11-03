AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
CM approves setting up of theme park in Safari Zoo Lahore

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 06:56am
LAHORE: The Punjab government to upgrade the recreational facilities in the provincial capital has given go ahead for setting up a theme park in Safari Zoo Lahore.

The Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi gave approval at a meeting here on Wednesday and decided to establish a “Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority” to provide maximum recreational facilities to the children and common man. The meeting reviewed the measures to ensure recreational facilities in Lahore Zoological Gardens (Lahore Zoo) and the Safari Zoo. It was decided to re-organize Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo.

The CM speaking on this occasion said that the Safari Zoo will be made a recreation place of an international level adding that South Asian and African theme zones will be established in the Safari Zoo. He revealed that food courts will also be established in the Lahore Zoo and the Safari Zoo in the forest environment and the food courts will remain open at night also.

The CM while according approval to establish Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority stated that the Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority will work for the construction and restoration of the zoo houses and safari zoos across Punjab. He highlighted that legislation will be done for setting up Zoo & Wildlife Management Authority and an Act will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for establishing this authority. Joy land, tram structure and other facilities will be provided in the safari zoo and bird shows will also be organized in the Lahore Zoo for the interest of children.

The CM directed that the proposal to establish food courts on the 7 kanal land adjoining with the Lahore Zoo and Bagh-e-Jinnah will be reviewed adding that facilities will further be improved as well as made attractive in the zoos so that maximum number of people can come for recreation.

The CM further directed that innovations like tiger tunnel should be introduced in the Safari Zoo adding that a ride history gallery should also be established at these facilities. He further directed that breeding of the birds should be reviewed in the Zoo and Safari Zoo.

The CM presided over a meeting at CMO on Wednesday in which DG Wildlife gave him a briefing regarding Lahore Zoo and Safari Zoo. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary GM Sikandar, former bureaucrat Shumail Ahmed Khawaja, Secretary Forests, Secretary Information, DG Wildlife, DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting.

