KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 9.00
Adam Usman Sec Avanceon Limited 500 75.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 75.95
AKD Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 10,000,000 4.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 4.95
Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 50,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 40.00
MRA Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 10,000 96.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 96.90
MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 40,000 7.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 7.52
Akik Capital Merit Package 81,000 13.37
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 13.37
Alfalah Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 200,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.45
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 15,901,500
===========================================================================================
