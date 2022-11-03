KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 520,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 9.00 Adam Usman Sec Avanceon Limited 500 75.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 75.95 AKD Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 10,000,000 4.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 4.95 Shaffi Securities Crescent Steel 50,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 40.00 MRA Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 10,000 96.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 96.90 MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 40,000 7.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 7.52 Akik Capital Merit Package 81,000 13.37 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 81,000 13.37 Alfalah Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 200,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 20.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.45 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 15,901,500 ===========================================================================================

