AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mills                        520,000          9.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 520,000          9.00
Adam Usman Sec               Avanceon Limited                             500         75.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         75.95
AKD Sec.                     Cnergyico PK Ltd.                     10,000,000          4.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          4.95
Shaffi Securities            Crescent Steel                            50,000         40.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         40.00
MRA Sec.                     Dawood Hercules Corp                      10,000         96.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         96.90
MRA Sec.                     Hascol Petroleum                          40,000          7.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  40,000          7.52
Akik Capital                 Merit Package                             81,000         13.37
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  81,000         13.37
Alfalah Sec.                 Nishat Power Ltd.                        200,000         20.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000         20.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              Worldcall Telecom                      5,000,000          1.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000          1.45
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        15,901,500
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories