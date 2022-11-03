KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,944.59 High: 42,005.13 Low: 41,726.25 Net Change: 135.90 Volume (000): 73,243 Value (000): 4,308,124 Makt Cap (000) 1,589,145,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,839.60 NET CH (+) 51.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,507.35 NET CH (-) 1.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,204.20 NET CH (-) 14.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,759.90 NET CH (+) 128.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,765.23 NET CH (+) 66.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,323.55 NET CH (-) 32.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-November-2022 ====================================

