Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,944.59
High: 42,005.13
Low: 41,726.25
Net Change: 135.90
Volume (000): 73,243
Value (000): 4,308,124
Makt Cap (000) 1,589,145,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,839.60
NET CH (+) 51.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,507.35
NET CH (-) 1.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,204.20
NET CH (-) 14.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,759.90
NET CH (+) 128.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,765.23
NET CH (+) 66.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,323.55
NET CH (-) 32.70
------------------------------------
As on: 02-November-2022
====================================
