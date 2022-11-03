WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 02, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Nov-22 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22 27-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106925 0.10685 0.10734 0.107136
Euro 0.773661 0.772543 0.774145 0.777827
Japanese yen 0.00523 0.0052566 0.0053067 0.005304
U.K. pound 0.899 0.899054 0.897529 0.89597
U.S. dollar 0.777783 0.779245 0.777957 0.77496
Algerian dinar 0.0055531 0.0055405 0.0055284
Australian dollar 0.49957 0.500275 0.50326 0.504576
Botswana pula 0.058023 0.0582096 0.0584246 0.0585095
Brazilian real 0.151043 0.148247 0.145551 0.146227
Brunei dollar 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141
Canadian dollar 0.571311 0.570917 0.571397 0.572053
Chilean peso 0.000823 0.0008132
Czech koruna 0.031598 0.0315522 0.0317035
Danish krone 0.103933 0.103775 0.10402 0.104565
Indian rupee 0.009403 0.0094576 0.0094402 0.0094061
Israeli New Shekel 0.220749 0.219514 0.219847
Korean won 0.000547 0.000549 0.0005486 0.0005426
Kuwaiti dinar 2.51181 2.51898 2.50877
Malaysian ringgit 0.164401 0.164867 0.164769 0.164448
Mauritian rupee 0.017635 0.0176788 0.0176692 0.0176044
Mexican peso 0.039389 0.0393072 0.0392307 0.0390674
New Zealand dollar 0.45302 0.452624 0.452693 0.45215
Norwegian krone 0.075972 0.0749836 0.0753827 0.0752104
Omani rial 2.02284 2.02664 2.0155
Peruvian sol 0.195594 0.195959 0.194909
Philippine peso 0.0133468 0.0132176
Polish zloty 0.164606 0.16386 0.164131
Qatari riyal 0.213677 0.214078 0.212901
Russian ruble 0.012662 0.0126454 0.0126427 0.01263
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207409 0.207799 0.206656
Singapore dollar 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141
South African rand 0.043005 0.0423988 0.0429039 0.0428502
Swedish krona 0.071186 0.0708927 0.0706989 0.0712987
Swiss franc 0.782832 0.779362 0.78167 0.78259
Thai baht 0.02052 0.0204967 0.020607 0.0205233
Trinidadian dollar 0.115785 0.115477 0.114974
U.A.E. dirham 0.211786 0.212184 0.211017
Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.0191894 0.0191761 0.0190104
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments