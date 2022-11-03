WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 02, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Nov-22 31-Oct-22 28-Oct-22 27-Oct-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106925 0.10685 0.10734 0.107136 Euro 0.773661 0.772543 0.774145 0.777827 Japanese yen 0.00523 0.0052566 0.0053067 0.005304 U.K. pound 0.899 0.899054 0.897529 0.89597 U.S. dollar 0.777783 0.779245 0.777957 0.77496 Algerian dinar 0.0055531 0.0055405 0.0055284 Australian dollar 0.49957 0.500275 0.50326 0.504576 Botswana pula 0.058023 0.0582096 0.0584246 0.0585095 Brazilian real 0.151043 0.148247 0.145551 0.146227 Brunei dollar 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 Canadian dollar 0.571311 0.570917 0.571397 0.572053 Chilean peso 0.000823 0.0008132 Czech koruna 0.031598 0.0315522 0.0317035 Danish krone 0.103933 0.103775 0.10402 0.104565 Indian rupee 0.009403 0.0094576 0.0094402 0.0094061 Israeli New Shekel 0.220749 0.219514 0.219847 Korean won 0.000547 0.000549 0.0005486 0.0005426 Kuwaiti dinar 2.51181 2.51898 2.50877 Malaysian ringgit 0.164401 0.164867 0.164769 0.164448 Mauritian rupee 0.017635 0.0176788 0.0176692 0.0176044 Mexican peso 0.039389 0.0393072 0.0392307 0.0390674 New Zealand dollar 0.45302 0.452624 0.452693 0.45215 Norwegian krone 0.075972 0.0749836 0.0753827 0.0752104 Omani rial 2.02284 2.02664 2.0155 Peruvian sol 0.195594 0.195959 0.194909 Philippine peso 0.0133468 0.0132176 Polish zloty 0.164606 0.16386 0.164131 Qatari riyal 0.213677 0.214078 0.212901 Russian ruble 0.012662 0.0126454 0.0126427 0.01263 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.207409 0.207799 0.206656 Singapore dollar 0.550175 0.552186 0.55343 0.551141 South African rand 0.043005 0.0423988 0.0429039 0.0428502 Swedish krona 0.071186 0.0708927 0.0706989 0.0712987 Swiss franc 0.782832 0.779362 0.78167 0.78259 Thai baht 0.02052 0.0204967 0.020607 0.0205233 Trinidadian dollar 0.115785 0.115477 0.114974 U.A.E. dirham 0.211786 0.212184 0.211017 Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.0191894 0.0191761 0.0190104 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022